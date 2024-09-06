Menu

Canada

Half-billion dollar settlement approved for former kids in care in Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2024 3:40 pm
1 min read
People enter the Law Courts in Winnipeg on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018. A judge has approved a settlement for three class-action lawsuits, worth $530 million, over child benefit payments that were clawed back by the Manitoba government. View image in full screen
A judge has approved a settlement for three class-action lawsuits, worth $530 million, over child benefit payments that were clawed back by the Manitoba government.

The agreement compensates an estimated 30,000 children, some of whom have since become adults, for money the province took from federal benefits over a 14-year period.

The province started clawing back the Children’s Special Allowance, which goes to agencies that care for children, in 2005.

The government stopped the practice in 2019 but also tried to ban any lawsuits over the clawback in a bill that was later struck down.

The province and lawyers for the lead plaintiffs negotiated and reached the settlement in March.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Alain Huberdeau has approved the deal, calling it fair and in the best interest of the people affected.

Manitoba’s top priorities include ‘making children whole’, minister says
© 2024 The Canadian Press

