Environment

No takers for Alberta program offering partial credit for partial oil and gas well cleanup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2024 2:21 pm
1 min read
Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from a well heads near Calgary on Sunday, May 12, 2024. View image in full screen
Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from a well heads near Calgary on Sunday, May 12, 2024. Jeff McIntosh/ The Canadian Press
Landowner resistance seems to have quashed an Alberta government pilot program offering energy companies partial recognition for well site cleanup that isn’t complete.

The Well Site Reduction program would certify reclamation for a site that meets environmental standards, even if it isn’t fully cleaned up or if it’s still operating.

Five months after the program opened for applications, no companies have asked to join it.

The program requires permission from the affected landowner.

Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith promises to advocate for rural Alberta at RMA conference, addresses unpaid oil and gas taxes'
Danielle Smith promises to advocate for rural Alberta at RMA conference, addresses unpaid oil and gas taxes
Daryl Bennett of the Alberta Surface Rights Federation says all landowners groups in the province have told their members not to participate.

He says the program could reduce payments to landowners while leaving the worst environmental liabilities on their land untouched.

The program is the Alberta government’s latest attempt to deal with conflicts between the province’s struggling conventional energy industry and the rural communities in which it operates.

— More to come…

© 2024 The Canadian Press

