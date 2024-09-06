Calgary police believe 32-year-old man’s death was result of hit-and-run crash

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released new information about their investigation looking into a man’s death and how investigators believed it related to a “disturbance” or “altercation” — reportedly involving several people — that officers were called to in southeast Calgary on Monday.

“Officers found evidence of an altercation and signs that someone may have been in medical distress,” police said of what they noticed at the scene in the 1800 block of 35th Street Southeast at about 5 a.m. on Monday. About 20 minutes later, police were told about a “severely injured man” who had been brought to the Peter Lougheed Centre.

Investigators believed the man may have been at the scene of the “disturbance” on 35th Street Southeast. He later died of his injuries in hospital.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said the man’s death is “now believed to be the result of a hit and run.” Police said an autopsy has been completed and the man has been identified as Awed Tesgay Ghebremeskel.

“We are working very closely with investigators in our traffic unit to investigate this death,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service’s homicide unit.

“At this time, we are focusing our efforts on identifying those involved so we can determine whether or not this death was intentional.”

View image in full screen Calgary police officers were called to Portico Lounge along 35th Street Southeast at about 5 a.m. on Monday after receiving reports “that multiple individuals were involved in a disturbance.” Kevin Billo/Global News

Police are hoping that Calgarians will be able to provide images or information that can help with the investigation. They said investigators are also looking for information specifically about a Dodge Caliber. That type of car was believed to be at the scene at the time of the disturbance or altercation on 35th Street Southeast.

They said the car will likely have damage on the passenger side of its rear end.

A stock photo of a Dodge Caliber can be viewed below.

View image in full screen A file photo of the rear end of a Dodge Caliber. Supplied by CPS

Anyone with information can call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.