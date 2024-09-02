Police investigate man’s death following ‘disturbance’ outside southeast Calgary business

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Police Service is investigating after a “severely injured man” was taken to hospital and died following reports of a “disturbance” outside of a business in the southeast part of the city.

In a news release, police said officers were called to Portico Lounge along 35th Street Southeast at about 5 a.m. on Monday after receiving reports “that multiple individuals were involved in a disturbance.”

“Upon arrival, officers found evidence of an altercation and signs that someone may have been in medical distress,” the CPS said, adding that about 20 minutes later, officers learned that an injured man had been brought to the Peter Lougheed Centre. “The man has since succumbed to his injuries.”

Police said investigators believe the man taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre was likely injured outside the lounge that officers were called to.

“Officers are currently searching for evidence at the scene, speaking with witnesses and canvassing the area for CCTV footage,” the CPS said. “It is believed that multiple witnesses have not yet come forward to police.”

Anyone with information about the man who died or about what happened can call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.