Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man convicted of 1st-degree murder in Richmond sushi restaurant shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alleged transnational gangster injured and associate killed in Richmond shooting'
Alleged transnational gangster injured and associate killed in Richmond shooting
WATCH: Two men are dead after five shootings in five days in Metro Vancouver. The latest gun violence erupted at a Richmond restaurant Friday night and as Kristen Robinson reports, an alleged transnational gangster was wounded and his associate killed – Sep 19, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The man accused in a fatal shooting at a Richmond, B.C., sushi restaurant four years ago has been convicted of first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, a B.C. Supreme Court judge found Richard Charles Reed guilty in the Sept. 18, 2020 killing of Jian Jun Zhu at the Manzo restaurant on Capstan Way.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Reed was also convicted of reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm.

Alleged transnational gangster Paul King Jin was also shot but survived.

At the time, investigators said that Zhu was known to police, but not connected to the B.C. gang conflict.

No date has been scheduled for Reed’s sentencing, but first-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices