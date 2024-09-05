Man convicted of 1st-degree murder in Richmond sushi restaurant shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The man accused in a fatal shooting at a Richmond, B.C., sushi restaurant four years ago has been convicted of first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, a B.C. Supreme Court judge found Richard Charles Reed guilty in the Sept. 18, 2020 killing of Jian Jun Zhu at the Manzo restaurant on Capstan Way.

Reed was also convicted of reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm.

Alleged transnational gangster Paul King Jin was also shot but survived.

At the time, investigators said that Zhu was known to police, but not connected to the B.C. gang conflict.

No date has been scheduled for Reed’s sentencing, but first-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.