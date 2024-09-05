Man convicted of 1st-degree murder in Richmond sushi restaurant shooting

The man accused in a fatal shooting at a Richmond, B.C., sushi restaurant four years ago has been convicted of first-degree murder.
On Wednesday, a B.C. Supreme Court judge found Richard Charles Reed guilty in the Sept. 18, 2020 killing of Jian Jun Zhu at the Manzo restaurant on Capstan Way.
Get breaking National news
Reed was also convicted of reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a firearm.
Alleged transnational gangster Paul King Jin was also shot but survived.
At the time, investigators said that Zhu was known to police, but not connected to the B.C. gang conflict.
No date has been scheduled for Reed’s sentencing, but first-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.
- Georgia school shooting suspect interviewed by police for online threats in 2023
- Trial underway for French man accused of inviting dozens of men to rape his wife
- RCMP issue alert about armed man on the loose in the area around Burnt Church, N.B.
- Georgia teen charged with killing 2 students, 2 teachers in school shooting
Comments