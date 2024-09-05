Sentencing hearing underway for man who fatally stabbed teen girl at Leduc school

Send this page to someone via email

A sentencing hearing is underway for a 22-year-old man convicted of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a 17-year-old girl at a school in Leduc, Alta., more than three years ago.

Dylan Pountney was convicted in July of the second-degree murder of Jennifer Winkler. The girl was stabbed inside a classroom at Christ the King School on March 15, 2021.

Several of Winkler’s family members and friends were in the courtroom, wearing “Justice for Jenny” shirts.

On Thursday morning, Pountney walked into a Wetaskiwin courtroom with his head down, wearing a purple dress shirt. He sat as several victim impact statements were read aloud.

Jennifer Winkler’s dad, Dale Winkler, remembered his daughter as the light of his world.

“Remarkable young lady, loved by everybody. A very talented artist,” he said. “The loss of Jenny had so many negative impacts on our family. The effect this had on them is damaging and will never be repaired.

“The hole that is left in our hearts will be there forever. It’s not fair to see my family suffer so much.”

Winkler said his daughter had aspirations of becoming a graphic artist and was working on a book of dragons.

“This monster took all that away from her. No father should bury their children,” he said. “I wouldn’t wish this kind of pain on anyone.”

After reading his statement, Dale Winkler crumpled up the piece of paper and threw it at Pountney. He also yelled profanities at Pountney, saying “you’re going to feel the pain real soon.”

Outside court, Dale Winkler said the outburst was a build up of three-and-a-half years of anger.

“I’ve been quiet, haven’t said a word. People said bad things about me that weren’t true. People said bad things about Jennifer and the whole incident that weren’t true. Some of the stories and gross stuff I’ve heard over the last couple of years is disgusting. But now it all comes out – the truth comes out. This guy is a monster,” he said.

“Yes, I got angry at the end. But as a father, who wouldn’t?” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Yes, I got angry at the end. But as a father, who wouldn't?"

During Pountney’s trial, court heard Jennifer Winkler died after being stabbed multiple times in her social studies class in front of her peers and a teacher.

Dylan Thomas Pountney was convicted of second-degree murder in the Leduc school stabbing death of 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler. Credit: Facebook

A chief medical officer testified Winkler died from massive blood loss caused by five wounds near her neck and shoulder.

Court heard the two were in the class together the morning of March 15, 2021 and, during a break, Pountney left the classroom only to rush back in and begin slashing at Winkler while she was sitting at her desk.

Pountney, who was 19 at the time of the stabbing, was originally charged with first-degree murder, but was later convicted of the lesser offence.

Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence in Canada with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years, but Pountney’s parole eligibility is still in question.

Journie White, Jennifer Winkler’s best friend, clutched her chest as she read her victim impact statement in court on Thursday morning.

“I’ve spent the last 1,223 days missing Jenny. I will never stop missing her,” White said, adding she was in the classroom before her friend was killed. White has since had the date March 15, 2021 tattooed on herself.

White said she left the classroom to go to the washroom, a move she regrets. She said she wasn’t there when Jenny needed her the most.

“The next few hours were the worst of my life,” White recalled. “I will never be able to put into words the pain I felt when I found out Jenny didn’t make it. … Most days I felt life wasn’t worth living without Jenny.”

The teen’s sister-in-law, Chantelle Winkler, said the girl was a “best friend to so many people.”

“(Jennifer) welcomed people into her life with no form of judgement,” she said.

With files from Morgan Black, Global News and The Canadian Press