Crime

Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in Leduc school stabbing

By Staff Global News
Posted July 31, 2024 1:50 pm
1 min read
Teacher testifies at murder trial for fatal Leduc high school stabbing
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 16, 2024) A teacher and paramedic were among those to testify at the first-degree murder trial for Dylan Pountney. He's accused of fatally stabbing fellow student Jennifer Winkler, 17, at Christ the King School in March of 2021. Jasmine King reports. – Jul 16, 2024
A 22-year-old Alberta man accused of stabbing 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler to death inside a classroom in a Leduc school in 2021 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.

Alberta Justice confirmed on July 31 that Dylan Pountney was convicted of the lesser charge earlier this month. He had originally been charged with first-degree murder.

During Pountney’s trial, court heard that Winkler died after being stabbed several times in front of a teacher and classmates at Christ the King School on March 15, 2021.

A chief medical officer testified Winkler died from massive blood loss resulting from the stab wounds.

Pountney is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin, Alta., on Sept. 5 for a sentencing hearing.

–with files from The Canadian Press’ Fakiha Baig

