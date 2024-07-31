Man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in Leduc school stabbing

A 22-year-old Alberta man accused of stabbing 17-year-old Jennifer Winkler to death inside a classroom in a Leduc school in 2021 has been found guilty of second-degree murder.
Alberta Justice confirmed on July 31 that Dylan Pountney was convicted of the lesser charge earlier this month. He had originally been charged with first-degree murder.
Get breaking National news
During Pountney’s trial, court heard that Winkler died after being stabbed several times in front of a teacher and classmates at Christ the King School on March 15, 2021.
A chief medical officer testified Winkler died from massive blood loss resulting from the stab wounds.
Pountney is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin, Alta., on Sept. 5 for a sentencing hearing.
–with files from The Canadian Press’ Fakiha Baig
Comments