Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

How B.C.’s no-fault insurance system could become an election issue

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted September 3, 2024 8:52 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Conservatives vow to reform ICBC’s ‘no fault’ insurance'
BC Conservatives vow to reform ICBC’s ‘no fault’ insurance
BC Conservative leader John Rustad says if elected his party will reform ICBC's 'no fault' insurance model for cases involving major injury. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

When a car drove into the West Vancouver Whole Foods in June 2023, Jasmine Osterman was left with serious injuries.

Last week, the driver was handed a $1,000 fine and an 18-month driving prohibition for driving without due care and attention.

“So my life is worth $1,000 under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and I can’t sue him,” Osterman told Global News.

“I can’t seek any kind of restorative justice, that’s it.”

Click to play video: 'Victoria lawyer badly injured in cycling accident calls out ICBC’s no fault insurance'
Victoria lawyer badly injured in cycling accident calls out ICBC’s no fault insurance

Since it was a Motor Vehicle Act offence, not a criminal offence, Osterman can’t sue.  Countless others with major injuries are facing the same situation.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are working on trying to change the wording of the legislation so that people who are injured seriously in an accident are not left along the side without being able to get help,” Personal injury lawyer Robyn Wishart told Global News.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Amid calls for change to B.C.’s no-fault insurance program, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad is vowing to alter the system if he’s elected B.C.’s next premier.

“I do not think it is fair that a Crown corporation should have a list of services that they provide, everyone is different, especially when you have a major accident, there are different issues that need to be done,” he said.

“So, for major injuries, we would remove no-fault. We will allow people to defend their rights.”

Click to play video: 'Woman frustrated with ICBC compensation after being hit in Surrey driveway'
Woman frustrated with ICBC compensation after being hit in Surrey driveway

The NDP says it won’t bend on no-fault, noting that since its introduction in 2021, premiums have been substantially reduced.

Story continues below advertisement

“ICBC rates are frozen for the next two years, and we’re certainly not considering that,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth.

“Nor are we considering any policies that are going to turn ICBC back into a dumpster fire, the way it was when John Rustad sat around the cabinet table.”

The debate over how much car insurance costs individuals, and what is provided to those who are seriously injured appears sure to become an election issue in the weeks ahead.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices