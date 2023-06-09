Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Driver crashes into West Vancouver Whole Foods, motors through produce section

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 9, 2023 10:09 pm
Car smashes into West Vancouver Whole Foods
Police are still trying to work out why an 80-year-old man drove this BMW into a Whole Foods on Friday. One person suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hopsital.
West Vancouver police are trying to piece together exactly how a driver managed to crash their car into a Whole Foods grocery store on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to the supermarket at Park Royal around 11:30 a.m., where a man in his 80s had driven a black BMW into the store.

About 20 shoppers were inside the produce department when the vehicle burst into that part of the store, police said.

One person was hurt seriously enough to be taken to hospital, police said. The driver was also taken to hospital as a precautionary measure.

“While it is unknown what the driver was doing at the time of the incident, he managed to drive into the grocery store, turn left and take out half of the produce department,” police said in a media release.

Firefighters told Global News the driver accelerated through the store’s entrance at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300.

west vancouverwest vancouver policeWhole FoodsCar into BuildingWest Vancouver crashCar Crashes into Buildingcar crashes into whole foodscar into whole foodswhole foods collision
