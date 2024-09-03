Woman dies after being hit by Winnipeg police cruiser, investigation underway

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a woman has died after being hit by one of their vehicles Monday night.

The incident, which is being looked into by Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), took place around 9:30 p.m., when officers were driving through Fort Rouge Park while bringing a person back to an encampment along the Assiniboine River.

En route, the police car hit a woman in her 30s, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died of her injuries.

Acting chief Art Stannard said Tuesday that both officers involved are going through a critical incident process, and he apologized to the victim’s family and the community.

“I know this is a very heartbreaking, emotional, difficult time for the family,” Stannard said. “They’re looking for answers. They want to know what happened.

“I also know they’re going to be frustrated at the start of this, because we have limited information, and now it’s in the hands of IIU.”

The police watchdog said because there was a fatality, it has taken over the investigation and will be making a request to the Manitoba Police Commission for a civilian monitor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has video footage that might help with the investigation is asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.