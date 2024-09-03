Edmonton Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to 8-year contract extension

The Edmonton Oilers have signed superstar forward Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year contract extension.
The contract was announced by the team on Tuesday morning and has an AAV of US$14 million.
“This is a historic day for the Edmonton Oilers,” said executive vice president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman in a news release.
“Leon’s commitment to our team, our city and Oilers fans everywhere cannot be overstated. His desire to help bring a Stanley Cup title home to Edmonton is central to everything he does both on and off the ice.”
Draisaitl, 28, was drafted by Edmonton third overall in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft.
The six-foot-two, 209-pound forward has played 719 games and accumulated 347 goals and 503 assists with the orange and blue.
Draisaitl was set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.
Draisaitl and Bowman are expected to speak to the media during a virtual availability later Tuesday morning.
More to come
