Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Champion wheelchair fencer Ryan Rousell set for next test at 2024 Paralympics

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 9:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Wheelchair fencer Ryan Rousell looking to bring medal back to Saskatchewan from Paralympics'
Wheelchair fencer Ryan Rousell looking to bring medal back to Saskatchewan from Paralympics
WATCH: Asquith's Ryan Rousell began his journey in fencing two decades ago and now has his best chance at winning a Paralympic medal as one of the top wheelchair fencers in North America.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Training has only ramped up for Asquith, Sask., athlete Ryan Rousell this summer, preparing for his second trip to the Paralympics in wheelchair fencing.

Since his debut three years ago in Tokyo, he’s become one of the top athletes in sabre in all of North America.

“We’re kind of on the same level now where I can fence them and it’s a good bout regardless,” said Rousell. “I’m proud of that for myself but I want to be better, not for them but for myself.”

Rousell first popped up on Doug Brecht’s radar two decades ago with the Asquith Garde Fencing Academy.

He was a determined seven-year-old boy born with cerebral palsy and a shortened right leg, who competed for years against able-bodied athletes in the province.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“He’s the best in the western hemisphere,” said Brecht. “That’s not bragging or anything, it’s just a statement of fact. Nobody can touch him.”

Story continues below advertisement

“All of those years of able-bodied fencing with a lack of mobility caused him to develop a very fast reaction hand.”

Click to play video: 'Bronze medal winner Keely Shaw looking to get back on podium at Paris Paralympics'
Bronze medal winner Keely Shaw looking to get back on podium at Paris Paralympics
Trending Now

Switching to para sport in 2018, Rousell has since become an Americas champion in both sabre and epee thanks, in part, to a better understanding of his limitations and not pushing his body to the brink of collapse.

Vying to be one of the best wheechair fencers in the world, it will just be a matter of how he’ll be able to execute on the Grand Palais stage in Paris.

“It’s not so much for fame or glory for me,” said Rousell. “It’s just that I get to compete against the best in the world, on the world stage and everybody gets to see it.”

Rousell will begin the wheelchair fencing tournament in Paris on Sept. 3 with his first bouts in the sabre category.

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices