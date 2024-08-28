Menu

Entertainment

City of Winnipeg extends spray pad season

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted August 28, 2024 6:17 pm
Spray pad season will be extended in Winnipeg until September 8.
Summer may be starting to dwindle in Winnipeg, but spray pad season is being extended.

The splash zones were initially scheduled to shut down on Sept 3, but the city said most will now operated until Sept 8, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

“We know how much families love our spray pads, especially during those last warm days of summer,” said Vivian Santos, chairperson of the standing policy committee on community services.

Outdoor pools and wading pools will still close by Sept 3, the city said, with several closing by Aug 30.

Most wading pools have already closed for the season, but there are a handful that are staying until Sept 2.

For more information on wading pools, outdoor pools, and spray pads in the city, go to winnipeg.ca.

