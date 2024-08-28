Menu

Health

Ont. government increases funding for ambulance services in Wellington and Perth

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 28, 2024 6:21 pm
1 min read
Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service. View image in full screen
Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service. Matt Carty / Global Guelph
Provincial funding is coming to Wellington and Perth counties to help with their paramedic services and the offloading of patients at hospitals.

Perth-Wellington MPP Matthew Rae was in Stratford on Wednesday to announce that the two counties will receive a total of over $22 million from the land ambulance service grant (LASG) and the dedicated offload nurses program (DONP).

The City of Guelph, which operates the Guelph-Wellington paramedic service, is getting $13.84 million from LASG while $306,455 is coming through DONP, which funds positions for nurses who offload patients at emergency departments..

Perth County will receive $8.2 million from LASG and $109,000 from DONP.

According to a news release, the funding is an eight percent increase year-over-year for services that help emergency crews get back into the community faster after a call.

Rae says the funding will ensure that there are enough nurses and health care professionals available to help offload patients at hospitals.

 

 

