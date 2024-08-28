Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

High-ranking Toronto cop demoted for 2 years after helping mentees cheat in promotion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2024 12:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lawyers argue over potential demotion for Toronto Police Superintendent Stacy Clarke'
Lawyers argue over potential demotion for Toronto Police Superintendent Stacy Clarke
RELATED: Lawyers argue over potential demotion for Toronto Police Superintendent Stacy Clarke – May 6, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A high-ranking Toronto police officer will be demoted for two years after admitting she helped her mentees cheat in a promotional interview process that she was involved in.

Stacy Clarke, the first Black woman to hold the rank of superintendent in the service’s history, will go down one rank to inspector for 24 months, after which she can reapply for her previous rank.

In handing down the sentence at a police disciplinary tribunal hearing, hearing officer Robin McElary-Downer said that while Clarke did not personally gain from her misconduct, she violated the public’s trust, abused her power, and betrayed six junior officers by leading them into a “scheme of cheating” that marred their professional records.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Clarke pleaded guilty before the disciplinary tribunal last fall to seven counts under the Police Services Act, including three counts each of breach of confidence and discreditable conduct.

Story continues below advertisement

An agreed statement of facts heard at the time of her plea said that Clarke was sitting on promotional interview panels in 2021 when she took pictures of questions and answer rubrics and sent them to six of her mentees who were seeking promotions to sergeant.

Trending Now

It said she also met with one mentee who was a close family friend over three days at her home, which included conducting a mock interview, but then did not disclose a conflict of interest when she sat on that officer’s promotional interview panel.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices