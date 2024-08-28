CFL’s indefinite suspension of Alouettes defensive end Lemon upheld by arbitrator

Send this page to someone via email

An independent arbitrator has upheld the CFL’s indefinite suspension of Montreal Alouette Shawn Lemon for sports betting.

The CFL made the announcement Wednesday morning and gave no indication regarding how much longer the suspension would be.

The arbitrator’s decision is binding.

“We respect the arbitrator’s decision and the important precedent that has been established,” CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie said in a statement. “The integrity of any sport is paramount.

“Players, fans and anyone associated with our game must be able to believe in the league’s fairness of competition. Today’s decision upholds that standard and underscores the CFL’s position against match manipulation.”

The Alouettes said in a statement they respect the arbitrator’s decision.

“The Alouettes organization has always supported the league’s rules on gambling and will continue to do so,” the Alouettes said in a statement. “The integrity of the league is of the utmost importance to us.

“Since joining the Alouettes on July 24, 2023, Shawn Lemon has been an important part of our locker room and our community. We’d like to thank him for all the contributions he has made to our team over the last 13 months.”

The CFL originally suspended Lemon indefinitely April 24 for allegedly betting on games, including one he played in, while with the Calgary Stampeders in 2021.

That decision came two weeks after Lemon retired following 13 CFL seasons after helping Montreal defeat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 in the ’23 Grey Cup game.

Lemon had initially signed a one-year deal with Montreal in December 2023.

The CFL said at the time no evidence indicated games were impacted by Lemon’s wagering and that Stampeders coaches, teammates and team personnel were unaware of his actions.

In May, the 36-year-old defensive lineman appealed the suspension, which allowed him to report to Montreal’s training camp and play with the CFL team.

The six-foot-two, 242-pound Lemon helped Montreal open the season with four straight wins before another arbitrator ruled July 4 to reinstate the CFL’s indefinite suspension.

Lemon’s appeal was heard Aug. 2 and Aug. 5.