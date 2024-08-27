Stanley Bryant on the mend, expected to play this week for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

While he didn’t practice on Tuesday, it’s still all good news surrounding offensive lineman Stanley Bryant after his health scare in last week’s game.

Bryant was given intravenous fluids on the field before being taken off on a stretcher in the first quarter of their win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday. Bryant was sick and according to head coach Mike O’Shea, he is still expected to play against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Sunday’s Labour Day Classic, which this year also doubles as a first place showdown for top spot in the West Division.

There was a huge sigh of relief when they quickly realized it was nothing serious, but he was still taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Honestly, when I walked on the field and Stanley was talking to us, and you talk to the doctor and then they just do a simple test,” said O’Shea. “There’s relief, even on the sideline. I was like, OK, yeah this is not what people are projecting it to be.”

Fellow offensive lineman Gabe Wallace also left last week’s game and could be seen on crutches at practice, but O’Shea doesn’t believe it’s a season-ending injury. Defensive back Nick Hallett and linebacker Bailey Feltmate also missed Tuesday’s back-to-work session.

It’s not all doom and gloom on the injury front, though, as the receiving unit will see the return of Drew Wolitarsky this week. He’s expected to replace Kevens Clercius in the starting lineup after being humbled.

“You gain gratitude for what you had and the ability to come out here and run around and just live your life, dude,” Wolitarsky said. “Being out and being at home and not being able to play with your kids and all that stuff, like, you definitely sacrifice a lot out here.”

Wolitarsky was pulled off the six-game injured list early after sitting out their last three games with an upper-body injury after taking a hellacious hit.

“Didn’t feel good,” he said. “I mean, on a scale of one to child birth, I couldn’t tell you bro. I’m not having a baby.”

Wolitarsky also joked he learned something about himself while he was out the last month.

“I’m really impatient,” he said. “That’s what I learned.”

The Bombers are hoping Wolitarsky provides a boost for their sagging offence which is ranked last in the league in a number of key statistical categories. Quarterback Zach Collaros has a league-worst 12 interceptions and they’ve also committed the most turnovers, while scoring just five offensive touchdowns in their last five games.

Collaros, who celebrated his 36th birthday on Tuesday with the team signing Happy Birthday at the end of practice, said they’re just leaving too many points on the field.

“I feel like we have to do a better job of pulling our weight,” said Collaros. “And scoring touchdowns is always a goal for every single drive, so anytime you don’t do that, you feel like you’re leaving meat on the bone so to speak.

“The bottom line is I have to do a better job of protecting the football and not putting us in bad spots. So, that’s a point of emphasis always.”