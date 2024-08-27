Manitoba security system rebate stopped as program budget eaten up

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has ended its rebate program for security systems, as the program’s budget has been used up.

The province started offering rebates of up to $300 in June to homeowners, renters and small business owners who purchased security cameras and other anti-crime equipment.

Funding for the program was initially capped at $500,000, which was quickly used up.

The government quadrupled the funding to $2 million earlier this month, and that amount has now been reached.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says applications submitted before the end of last week will be processed and the program will be evaluated before any decision is made on whether it will be relaunched.

The president of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, Loren Remillard, says members would like to see a permanent program with a separate stream of funding for businesses.

