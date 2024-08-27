Menu

Crime

Manitoba security system rebate stopped as program budget eaten up

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2024 3:40 pm
1 min read
Manitoba justice minister Matt Wiebe met with Winnipeg homeowners April 15 to announce a security rebate. View image in full screen
Manitoba justice minister Matt Wiebe met with Winnipeg homeowners April 15 to announce a security rebate. Drew Stremick / Global News
The Manitoba government has ended its rebate program for security systems, as the program’s budget has been used up.

The province started offering rebates of up to $300 in June to homeowners, renters and small business owners who purchased security cameras and other anti-crime equipment.

Funding for the program was initially capped at $500,000, which was quickly used up.

The government quadrupled the funding to $2 million earlier this month, and that amount has now been reached.

Justice Minister Matt Wiebe says applications submitted before the end of last week will be processed and the program will be evaluated before any decision is made on whether it will be relaunched.

The president of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce, Loren Remillard, says members would like to see a permanent program with a separate stream of funding for businesses.

Click to play video: '‘A culture of safety’: Manitoba justice minister announces security rebate'
‘A culture of safety’: Manitoba justice minister announces security rebate
© 2024 The Canadian Press

