Correctional officer, inmate charged in smuggling operation at Collins Bay Institution

A correctional officer and an inmate at Collins Bay Institution face charges following a joint investigation by the Correctional Service of Canada, the Ontario Provincial Police-led Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad and the Kingston police intelligence unit.

Kingston Police say the investigation, which began in July, focused on a correctional officer suspected of smuggling weapons, drugs and other contraband into the institution. On Aug. 20, authorities say the officer was arrested on the grounds of Collins Bay Institution while in possession of drugs, knives and contraband, all packaged for distribution.

A 38-year-old correctional officer from Kingston has been charged with mischief endangering life, breach of trust and possession for trafficking. A 33-year-old inmate has also been charged with mischief endangering life.

The correctional officer has been released with a scheduled court date, while the inmate remains in federal custody.

Authorities seized a total of 235 grams of cannabis shatter, 505 grams of cannabis, six grams of MDMA, 55 grams of tobacco, five steel Smith and Wesson knife blades, a cellphone charger and a small digital scale. The seized items have an estimated institutional value of $320,000.