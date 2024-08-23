Selkirk RCMP looking to identify cowboy hat-wearing man spotted at fairgrounds

Do you know this man? Manitoba RCMP are hoping the public can help them identify a cowboy hat-wearing man, who is being described as a “person of interest” in an ongoing investigation.
The man, described as in his late 30s to early 40s, with greyish hair and a beard, was seen walking around the fairgrounds at the Selkirk Fair and Rodeo on July 13 between 10 and 10:30 p.m.
Police said the man is between six feet and six feet three inches tall, with a muscular build, and was wearing a white cowboy hat, blue jeans, a white/plaid shirt and a black or brown belt buckle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
