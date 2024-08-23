Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Selkirk RCMP looking to identify cowboy hat-wearing man spotted at fairgrounds

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 23, 2024 12:56 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP are looking for the 'person of interest' illustrated in this sketch. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP are looking for the 'person of interest' illustrated in this sketch. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Do you know this man? Manitoba RCMP are hoping the public can help them identify a cowboy hat-wearing man, who is being described as a “person of interest” in an ongoing investigation.

The man, described as in his late 30s to early 40s, with greyish hair and a beard, was seen walking around the fairgrounds at the Selkirk Fair and Rodeo on July 13 between 10 and 10:30 p.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said the man is between six feet and six feet three inches tall, with a muscular build, and was wearing a white cowboy hat, blue jeans, a white/plaid shirt and a black or brown belt buckle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Selkirk streets strategy'
Selkirk streets strategy
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices