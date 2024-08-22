Daryl Hall ends PNE concert early due to illness

See more sharing options

Musician Daryl Hall ended his concert at the PNE Fair on Wednesday night after performing only three songs.

Video on social media shows Hall walking off the stage after telling the audience he might have to stop performing.

PNE spokesperson Laura Ballance says Hall stopped his show because he wasn’t feeling well and couldn’t return.

She said Hall wants his fans in Vancouver to know how sorry he is and that he looks forward to returning soon.

All ticket purchasers will receive a full refund.