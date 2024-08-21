Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders coach Ken Miller passes away at 82

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 8:40 pm
1 min read
Ken Miller was one of the Saskatchewan Roughriders most celebrated head coaches. He passed away on August 21, 2024.
Ken Miller was one of the Saskatchewan Roughriders most celebrated head coaches. He passed away on August 21, 2024. Credit: Saskatchewan Roughriders
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach and VP of football operations Ken Miller has passed away. He was 82 years old.

According to the team, Miller passed away Wednesday in Asheville, N.C., after a brief battle with cancer.

Miller helped the Roughriders get to the Grey Cup in 2007, 2009 and 2010. He was nicknamed “Grandpa” around the organization.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Perhaps the only thing that matched his skill as a football coach was the way he made you feel in his presence,” the Roughriders said in a social media post.

“Whether you were just meeting him for the first time or knew him well, you felt his warmth and genuine kindness. We will miss him dearly.”

Trending Now

Miller started his coaching career in 1966 as a student assistant coach with Dickinson State. Miller ended his career as an offensive consultant for the Montreal Alouettes.

Story continues below advertisement

“On behalf of Rider Nation, we send our love and condolences to his wife Maureen, his family, friends and loved ones and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices