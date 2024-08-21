Coaldale McCain Foods plant looks to add 260 hires to workforce

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Job seekers in Lethbridge, Alta., lined the block for a hiring fair held by McCain Foods on Wednesday.

The food processing giant is looking to fill 260 positions as part of the $600-million expansion of its Coaldale facility.

The company is hiring for multiple roles, including skilled trades and labourers, management and supervision, and entry-level positions.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Job seekers were interviewed on the spot, and although a start date has yet to be determined, McCain plans to make offers for hire within 48 hours.