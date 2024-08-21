Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Coaldale McCain Foods plant looks to add 260 hires to workforce

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 8:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Coaldale McCain Foods plant looks to add 260 hires to workforce'
Coaldale McCain Foods plant looks to add 260 hires to workforce
The unemployment rate in Lethbridge continues to improve and there’s positive news on the horizon for job seekers. A local food processing giant is expanding it’s facility and planning to more than double its workforce.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Job seekers in Lethbridge, Alta., lined the block for a hiring fair held by McCain Foods on Wednesday.

The food processing giant is looking to fill 260 positions as part of the $600-million expansion of its Coaldale facility.

The company is hiring for multiple roles, including skilled trades and labourers, management and supervision, and entry-level positions.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Job seekers were interviewed on the spot, and although a start date has yet to be determined, McCain plans to make offers for hire within 48 hours.

Click to play video: 'McCain’s largest investment ever will expand potato-processing facility in Alberta'
McCain’s largest investment ever will expand potato-processing facility in Alberta
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices