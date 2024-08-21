Coaldale McCain Foods plant looks to add 260 hires to workforce

Job seekers in Lethbridge, Alta., lined the block for a hiring fair held by McCain Foods on Wednesday.
The food processing giant is looking to fill 260 positions as part of the $600-million expansion of its Coaldale facility.
The company is hiring for multiple roles, including skilled trades and labourers, management and supervision, and entry-level positions.
Job seekers were interviewed on the spot, and although a start date has yet to be determined, McCain plans to make offers for hire within 48 hours.
McCain’s largest investment ever will expand potato-processing facility in Alberta
