Lethbridge unemployment rate declined: Statistics Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The latest employment numbers are looking good for Lethbridge job seekers.

Statistics Canada shows around 2,900 people found work in the Lethbridge census metropolitan area in October 2023.

“Overall, big significant number and also great to see 3,000 people more employed than the month before,” said Trevor Lewington, CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge.

The region’s unemployment number dropped from 5.6 per cent in September to five per cent in October.

0:35 Canada adds 40K jobs in August, unemployment rate remains stable

Lewington says although it’s a small snapshot in time, there’s reason to be optimistic.

Story continues below advertisement

“Statistics Canada uses one survey in one week of the month to measure the whole month. So, it is an estimate, and we do see fluctuations month to month. But overall, employment in Lethbridge is up on the year.

“We’re seeing an increase in full-time jobs. We’re seeing an increase in private sector jobs. That, to me, is an indicator to a pretty healthy economy, and we’re excited to see where it goes next.”

The province as a whole also saw gains, adding almost 38,000 jobs, including more than 31,000 full-time positions.

These numbers are an almost complete reversal from September when Alberta shed 38,000 jobs.

2:57 BIV: Statistics Canada issues October job prices

The largest provincial increases in employment were in wholesale and retail trade, manufacturing and construction.

Story continues below advertisement

Executive director of the Lethbridge Construction Association, Erin Low, says it’s been a longer-than-average season.

“With the temperatures being unseasonably warm has really helped projects being able to continue and stay busy. People are still paving in November. Paving parking lots, doing civil work, which is fantastic and not always the norm.”

And they continue to focus on building the ranks.

“We’re seeing a great push in high schools and the colleges to get kids into the trades, which is fantastic,” Low said, “but it’s going to be five years before it’s realized, and they’re finished their training.”