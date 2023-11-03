Saskatchewan records lowest unemployment rate in country in October

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan recorded the lowest rate of unemployment in the country in the month of October, sitting at 4.4 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.

The province added 9,000 jobs in October and 19,300 year over year.

“Today’s lowest in the nation unemployment rate and remarkable job growth figures reflect a thriving economy and a growing province,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said in an email release.

“Our government continues to build and protect our economy. Working with our partners to create more opportunities for Saskatchewan residents, newcomers and businesses, ensures that Saskatchewan’s growth creates a better quality of life for everyone.”

The country’s national unemployment average in October was 5.7 per cent.

Regina and Saskatoon saw growth compared with the same month the previous year, moving employment up 7.6 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

Year-over-year gains were reported for educational services; professional, scientific and technical services; and whole and retail trade.

The province reported historical highs in female employment and off-reserve Indigenous population growth.

Canada’s overall job report showed that the unemployment rate ticked up to 5.7 per cent in October, up from 5.5 per cent in September.

The country added 18,000 jobs in the month, less than the 64,000 positions added in September. Full-time employment fell by 3,300 positions in October, with 20,800 jobs gained in part-time work.

Average hourly wages were up 4.8 per cent annually, down slightly from the month before.

October marks the fourth time in six months the unemployment rate has risen in Canada, despite employers largely expanding their payrolls since the start of the year. But the overall labour force has been expanding rapidly, thanks to record immigration levels.

Friday’s jobs report comes after fresh gross domestic product data on Tuesday showed Canada’s economy continued to stall in the third quarter of this year, with early indications that the country might already be in a technical recession.

Economists have been watching for more evidence that this economic softness is spilling over into the labour market.

— with files from Global News’ Craig Lord.