McCain plant workplace death under investigation in Coaldale

An incident at a Dawson Wallace Construction site located at the McCain plant in Coaldale tragically resulted in one person dying.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the fatality that happened on Wednesday, when a contractor fell from an undisclosed height and did not survive. No further details were released as the investigation is ongoing.

Both McCain and Dawson Wallace Construction expressed condolences for the individual’s family and loved ones.

McCain released a statement saying the company will provide supports such as counselling to anyone involved in the incident and is working closely with those involved to investigate what happened.

The worker’s name was not released.