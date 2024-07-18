Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

McCain plant workplace death under investigation in Coaldale

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted July 18, 2024 8:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Workplace fatality under investigation in Coaldale'
Workplace fatality under investigation in Coaldale
A workplace incident has tragically resulted in one person dying, triggering a robust investigation into what may have happened. Jordan Prentice has the story.
An incident at a Dawson Wallace Construction site located at the McCain plant in Coaldale tragically resulted in one person dying.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the fatality that happened on Wednesday, when a contractor fell from an undisclosed height and did not survive. No further details were released as the investigation is ongoing.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Both McCain and Dawson Wallace Construction expressed condolences for the individual’s family and loved ones.

McCain released a statement saying the company will provide supports such as counselling to anyone involved in the incident and is working closely with those involved to investigate what happened.

The worker’s name was not released.

Related News
