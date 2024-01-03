Menu

Canada

BC Hydro fined $710K for workplace safety violations at Site C Dam

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 3, 2024 6:02 pm
B.C. Hydro is preparing for "near-record breaking peak loads" as cold snap hits B.C. View image in full screen
BC Hydro was fined more than $710,000 on Sept. 12, 2023 for workplace health and safety violations at a dam in Fort St. John. File
BC Hydro has been fined close to $710,500 for repeated workplace health and safety violations at the Site C Dam southwest of Fort St. John in 2022.

According to the Sept. 12, 2023, decision from WorkSafeBC, the Crown corporation failed to adequately address hazards from welding fumes and had damaged ventilation equipment on site.

Its subcontracted firm also did welding work at the under-construction dam without a sufficient exposure control plan in place for the fumes.

BC Hydro importing power as drought drags on in province’s northeast

“As prime contractor of a multiple-employer workplace, the employer failed to establish and maintain a system of regulatory compliance, a high-risk violation,” the WorkSafeBC decision states.

“The employer also failed to keep up-to-date written procedures for providing first aid at the worksite.”

Site C dam hits major milestone
In an emailed statement, BC Hydro said no injuries or health issues arose from the issues identified at Site C. The project also took immediate steps to ensure full compliance with all health and safety orders, it added.

“It is a project requirement for contractors to submit compliant ventilation plans for approval and we verify that contractors are implementing those plans,” wrote Jesse Johnston, BC Hydro’s corporate affairs manager for the Site C Dam.

“Following the orders we received, we have increased field verifications of compliance to the ventilation plans.”

Johnston said the Crown corporation is having the $710,488.79 penalty reviewed by WorkSafeBC to have it retracted or reduced.

