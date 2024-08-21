Court records reveal new details about VPD officers charged with assault

Court documents are revealing more details after two Vancouver Police Department officers were charged with assault in connection with an incident late last year at a bar in Yaletown.
Officers Joshua Wong and Brian Hunt were both off-duty at the time of the alleged assaults at Isabelle’s Bar and Tavern on Dec. 16, 2023.
The court documents say the officers have been ordered to have no contact with four individuals, including the two alleged victims. They are also prohibited from attending Isabelle’s.
The Vancouver Police Department says it notified the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) and that a criminal investigation was conducted by the New Westminster Police Department.
Neither officer is currently serving in an operational role.
A Police Act investigation by the OPCC will resume following the completion of the criminal probe.
Both Wong and Hunt are due to make their first court appearances in New Westminster on Sept. 18.
Const. Joshua Wong was among several officers investigated for the violent takedown that killed Myles Gray in 2015. He was never charged but did testify at a coroner’s inquest.
