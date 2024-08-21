Menu

Crime

Court records reveal new details about VPD officers charged with assault

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 8:00 pm
1 min read
More details about two Vancouver police officers’ assault charges
We're learning more about a December 2023 incident at a Yaletown bar that resulted in assault charges against two off-duty Vancouver police officers. Catherine Urquhart reports.
Court documents are revealing more details after two Vancouver Police Department officers were charged with assault in connection with an incident late last year at a bar in Yaletown.

Officers Joshua Wong and Brian Hunt were both off-duty at the time of the alleged assaults at Isabelle’s Bar and Tavern on Dec. 16, 2023.

The court documents say the officers have been ordered to have no contact with four individuals, including the two alleged victims. They are also prohibited from attending Isabelle’s.

Vancouver police officers charged with assault while off duty

The Vancouver Police Department says it notified the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) and that a criminal investigation was conducted by the New Westminster Police Department.

Neither officer is currently serving in an operational role.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A Police Act investigation by the OPCC will resume following the completion of the criminal probe.

Both Wong and Hunt are due to make their first court appearances in New Westminster on Sept. 18.

Const. Joshua Wong was among several officers investigated for the violent takedown that killed Myles Gray in 2015. He was never charged but did testify at a coroner’s inquest.

