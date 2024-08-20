18th birthday party turns into ‘a tragedy’ after woman shot and killed

Send this page to someone via email

The small town of Wolseley, Sask. is in shock after a woman celebrating her 18th birthday was shot and killed at her party Sunday.

Keilia Windigo is remembered as a bright young lady by residents of the town. Gerald Hill, the mayor of Wolseley, says the town of less than 900 people is shaken.

“The general buzz around town is shock and disbelief and everybody feels for the family” Hill said. “I can’t imagine what the family is going through and something that was supposed to a great celebration, turned into a tragedy.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Windigo’s mother, Kristen, took to Facebook to express her sorrow, shock and confusion over her daughter’s death.

She described Keila as a loving and forgiving person, with hopes of becoming a forensic scientist.

“Keilia was planning to attend the UofR in the fall and planned to move to Edmonton next summer to attend the UofA to become a forensic scientist,” the post reads.

Story continues below advertisement

“It saddens me that instead of becoming one, she was instead the young, beautiful woman that a forensic scientist was working on yesterday.”

“Keilia was such an amazing daughter, sister, cousin, niece, granddaughter, great-granddaughter. She loved everyone and never had even the littlest ounce of hate in her heart. You could do her wrong and she would forgive you that very moment.”

Following the RCMP’s investigation, a male teen was arrested at the scene.

The youth is facing 10 charges in total including manslaughter, possession of a firearm while knowing it’s unauthorized, pointing a firearm, possession of a loaded, restricted firearm without a licence and six counts of weapons possession contrary to order according to RCMP.

The youth made is first court appearance on Monday, and is scheduled to make another appearance on Thursday.