3 ‘large’ dogs shot and killed after attacking woman, officer: police

Police in Halifax say an officer had to shoot and kill three dogs that had allegedly attacked a woman in a residence.
Halifax Regional Police say they first responded to an animal attack in the 0-199 block of Fredrick Street at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Get breaking National news
They say “three large dogs were attacking a woman.”
“Police entered the residence, and while attempting to save the woman, the dogs began to attack the officer,” read a release Tuesday afternoon.
“The officer discharged their service weapon striking the animals. The dogs died on scene.”
Police say the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the animal attack.
Meanwhile, officers remain at the scene Tuesday afternoon.
Comments