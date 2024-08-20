3 ‘large’ dogs shot and killed after attacking woman, officer: police

See more sharing options

Police in Halifax say an officer had to shoot and kill three dogs that had allegedly attacked a woman in a residence.

Halifax Regional Police say they first responded to an animal attack in the 0-199 block of Fredrick Street at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

They say “three large dogs were attacking a woman.”

“Police entered the residence, and while attempting to save the woman, the dogs began to attack the officer,” read a release Tuesday afternoon.

“The officer discharged their service weapon striking the animals. The dogs died on scene.”

Police say the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the animal attack.

Meanwhile, officers remain at the scene Tuesday afternoon.