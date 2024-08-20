Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 ‘large’ dogs shot and killed after attacking woman, officer: police

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 12:48 pm
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report that three 'large dogs were attacking a woman' on Aug. 20, 2024. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to a report that three 'large dogs were attacking a woman' on Aug. 20, 2024. Reynold Gregor/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police in Halifax say an officer had to shoot and kill three dogs that had allegedly attacked a woman in a residence.

Halifax Regional Police say they first responded to an animal attack in the 0-199 block of Fredrick Street at around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say “three large dogs were attacking a woman.”

“Police entered the residence, and while attempting to save the woman, the dogs began to attack the officer,” read a release Tuesday afternoon.

Trending Now

“The officer discharged their service weapon striking the animals. The dogs died on scene.”

Police say the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the animal attack.

Meanwhile, officers remain at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices