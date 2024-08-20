‘Let’s give it a try’: Centenarian painter’s work part of Winnipeg care home art show

Send this page to someone via email

Albert Regher says he never considered picking up a paintbrush until recently — when he was 98 years old.

Regher, now 100, is a resident at Winnipeg’s Donwood Manor, which is showing off its residents’ artwork at a public showing Tuesday afternoon.

“I had the time, and then I heard a lady was offering her services here, so I thought, ‘Let’s give it a try,'” Regher told Global Winnipeg.

“I was given a few tips of what to do, and I think I learned quite quickly.”

Regher’s landscapes are part of the show at the independent living facility’s second annual event. Donwood Manor director Wanda Derksen said the art classes have been a hit with residents at the 150-tenant home.

“It’s a very good program,” she said.

“We had six residents from the (personal care home) and six students from The King’s School in West St Paul work in pairs on a variety of projects over their six weeks together.”

Derksen said many of the residents, like Regher, have uncovered and developed previously unknown artistic talents as a result of the program.

“He has turned out to be quite the artist, adding to many things that he’s done in his life.”

The Donwood Manor art show takes place Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the facility on Donwood Drive in North Kildonan.