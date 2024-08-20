Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Let’s give it a try’: Centenarian painter’s work part of Winnipeg care home art show

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 12:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘I thought, let’s give it a try’: Centenarian painter started hobby at age 98'
‘I thought, let’s give it a try’: Centenarian painter started hobby at age 98
Winnipeg's Albert Regher, 100, whose work is on display Tuesday at Donwood Manor, says he picked up a paintbrush for the first time when he was 98 years old.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Albert Regher says he never considered picking up a paintbrush until recently — when he was 98 years old.

Regher, now 100, is a resident at Winnipeg’s Donwood Manor, which is showing off its residents’ artwork at a public showing Tuesday afternoon.

“I had the time, and then I heard a lady was offering her services here, so I thought, ‘Let’s give it a try,'” Regher told Global Winnipeg.

“I was given a few tips of what to do, and I think I learned quite quickly.”

Click to play video: 'Donwood Manor’s director on art show by senior residents'
Donwood Manor’s director on art show by senior residents

Regher’s landscapes are part of the show at the independent living facility’s second annual event. Donwood Manor director Wanda Derksen said the art classes have been a hit with residents at the 150-tenant home.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a very good program,” she said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We had six residents from the (personal care home) and six students from The King’s School in West St Paul work in pairs on a variety of projects over their six weeks together.”

Trending Now

Derksen said many of the residents, like Regher, have uncovered and developed previously unknown artistic talents as a result of the program.

“He has turned out to be quite the artist, adding to many things that he’s done in his life.”

The Donwood Manor art show takes place Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the facility on Donwood Drive in North Kildonan.

Click to play video: 'Mayberry Fine Art Gallery'
Mayberry Fine Art Gallery
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices