Shooting in Wolseley, Sask. leaves 18-year-old woman dead; male youth arrested

A male youth from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation is facing charges after a shooting Sunday in Wolseley, Sask., involving an 18-year-old woman.

Indian Head RCMP were called to a home in Wolseley around 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Officers found an injured women at the home, who was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

“She has been identified as 18-year-old Keilia Windigo from Wolseley,” RCMP said in a release. “Her family has been notified.”

RCMP also said a male youth was arrested at the scene, but would not provide his age.

The youth is facing 10 charges in total including manslaughter, possession of a firearm while knowing it’s unauthorized, pointing a firearm, possession of a loaded, restricted firearm without a license, and six counts of weapons possession contrary to order.

The youth suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.