Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting in Wolseley, Sask. leaves 18-year-old woman dead; male youth arrested

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 19, 2024 5:54 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Indian Head RCMP responded to a shooting at a residence in Wolseley, Sask., around 4 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2024. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A male youth from Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation is facing charges after a shooting Sunday  in Wolseley, Sask., involving an 18-year-old woman.

Indian Head RCMP were called to a home in Wolseley around 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Officers found an injured women at the home, who was declared dead at the scene by EMS.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“She has been identified as 18-year-old Keilia Windigo from Wolseley,” RCMP said in a release. “Her family has been notified.”

RCMP also said a male youth was arrested at the scene, but would not provide his age.

Trending Now

The youth is facing 10 charges in total including manslaughter, possession of a firearm while knowing it’s unauthorized, pointing a firearm, possession of a loaded, restricted firearm without a license, and six counts of weapons possession contrary to order.

Story continues below advertisement

The youth suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices