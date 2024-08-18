Municipal leaders ask Ontario to appoint minister for housing needs, addiction

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario municipalities are asking the province to appoint a minister responsible for housing needs, mental health and addictions.

Leaders from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario kicked off its annual conference in Ottawa today with a news conference to lay out their priorities for the summit.

Marianne Meed Ward, mayor of Burlington and the chair of Ontario’s Big City Mayors Caucus, says the province needs to appoint a minister tasked with creating an action plan to tackle homelessness.

The municipalities are also asking for a meeting with the province to discuss how Ontario’s public services can be funded and delivered more effectively.

The municipal leaders say their budgets are strained because of rising costs associated with homelessness, mental health and addictions.

The association estimates municipalities spent $4 billion in 2023 on health and social services, both of which are provincial responsibilities.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected to address the summit in Ottawa on Monday, and leaders of opposition parties are also expected to attend.