Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy rain is expected in southern Ontario as rough weather lingers for another day

By David Boles The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2024 9:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Toronto: Aug. 17, 2024'
Global News at 6 Toronto: Aug. 17, 2024
Global News at 6 Toronto: Aug. 17, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of southern Ontario are waking up to another wet and rainy day as a storm system lingers over parts of the province.

Environment Canada says a heavy rainfall warning is still in effect for a region that includes the Greater Toronto Area, with more than 100 millimetres of precipitation expected in some areas.

The showers and thunderstorms are forecasted to taper off by Monday afternoon and become isolated showers.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The rain in the region is part of a larger storm system that wreaked havoc yesterday in southern Ontario.

A tornado touched down in the community of Ayr, about 115 kilometres southwest of Toronto.

Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed the twister touched down around 11 a.m. Saturday, bringing with it winds that reached 165 kilometres an hour.

Story continues below advertisement

The project’s executive director, David Sills, says his teams are still assessing how big the storm was.

Trending Now

“We’ve got trees down in every direction possible,” Sills added, but he admitted, “This one was on the weak side.”

Southern and southwestern Ontario are not the only parts of the province dealing with powerful winds and stormy weather.

Environment Canada has a heavy rainfall warning active in the North Bay area.

Up to 25 millimetres of rain is expected in the region throughout Sunday, with winds gusting up to 60 kilometres an hour throughout the day.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices