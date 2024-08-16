B.C. election frontrunners accused of dodging debates

Send this page to someone via email

The two frontrunners in B.C.’s upcoming provincial election are facing accusations from other party leaders that they’re dodging debates.

British Columbians are set to go to the polls in just two months.

But the leaders of BC United and the BC Greens say Premier David Eby and BC Conservative Leader John Rustad are avoiding the traditional pre-election sparring matches.

“What are David Eby and John Rustad afraid of? Why are they afraid to go on the record to engage with the public, which is what an election campaign is about, and to put their visions forward for this province?” Green Leader Sonia Furstenau asked.

2:04 BC United promise to eliminate provincial income tax on first $50K earned

Both the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives have declined several debate requests, including one scheduled for late September or early October in conjunction with UBC Okanagan.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no more important time than the run-up to the election where politicians need to defend their decisions,” BC United Leader Kevin Falcon said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

There will be at least one debate, the traditional broadcast event scheduled the week of Oct. 7, just a few days before advance polls open and more than two weeks after the writ drops.

Eby denied allegations he was dodging debates, saying he expects there to be at least one additional opportunity.

“The writ period is 30 days. We’ve had seven different debates proposed. That would be an unprecedented and historic level of debate every four days, so there’s some consolidation happening,” he said.

“Our team will be working closely with proponents to find a path where we can have those debates and people can see us on multiple occasions.”

1:59 Conservative Party of BC closing the gap

University of the Fraser Valley political scientist Hamish Telford said it’s not unusual to see parties ahead in the polls eschew the debate stage.

Story continues below advertisement

“The classic frontrunner strategy is to try and avoid debates — they can’t avoid them entirely so they will commit to one, to sort of put on a public show to show they are committed to the democratic process,” he said.

“Those who are running behind of course want more debates so they can get the exposure.”

New polling from Abacus Data released Friday shows the BC NDP in the lead at 42 per cent, followed by the BC Conservatives at 37 per cent, and BC United and the BC Greens tied at 10 per cent each.

Telford said BC United, who despite being the official opposition has seen its poll numbers sink as the BC Conservatives’ fortunes have risen, likely feels like it has the most to gain from the debate.

Telford added he’d like to see three to four debates, with some focused on specific issues to “maximize the democratic exercise and allow voters to get a good handle on who these people are and what they stand for.”

The B.C. provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 19.