Police seek suspect after woman visiting Winnipeg stabbed on Main Street

A woman was taken to hospital Wednesday evening after she was robbed and stabbed at a Main Street hotel, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 5 p.m., where they found the victim with multiple upper-body injuries. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Police said the victim is from out of town and was visiting family in Winnipeg, and was approached by the female suspect near the Main Street underpass. They both went to a nearby hotel, where police said the suspect stole the woman’s cellphone and attacked her with a knife.

Anyone with information is asked to contact major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

