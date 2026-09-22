Ex-Quebec doctor convicted of killing his children to have parole board hearing

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A Quebec man found guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his two children is expected to appear Tuesday before the Parole Board of Canada.

Guy Turcotte is expected to make a request for temporary escorted absences from prison.

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The former cardiologist was found guilty in December 2015 after stabbing his five-year-old son Olivier and his three-year-old daughter Anne-Sophie dozens of times in 2009.

The now 54-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 17 years.

Turcotte was originally found not criminally responsible of the murders in 2011, but that verdict was overturned on appeal.

A spokesperson for the Parole Board of Canada says decisions on escorted temporary absence requests are not published, but may be delivered orally at the end of the hearing.