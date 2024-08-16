1 dead, 1 hurt after being shot at by 4 police officers outside home in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit says a 19-year-old man is dead and another is injured after a police-involved shooting at an Innisfil, Ont. home following a call for a family dispute.

The SIU, known as Ontario’s police watchdog and an agency that investigates incidents involving officers, said South Simcoe Police were called to a residence on Shoreview Drive at around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The agency said there were reports of a family dispute and when officers arrived there was an “interaction” involving the two men outside of the home.

Four officers fired their guns at the two 19-year-olds, the SIU said.

The pair were struck and were taken to a Barrie hospital. One was pronounced dead while the other man remains in critical condition and was transferred to a Toronto hospital, the SIU said.

There is no word on what led to police discharging their firearms. As the SIU has invoked its mandate, South Simcoe Police is not able to comment on the incident.

More to come.