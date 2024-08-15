Menu

Crime

79-year-old Brant County woman faces homicide charge in death of 82-year-old man: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 15, 2024 3:28 pm
1 min read
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A 79-year-old woman has been charged with murder in connection to the 2022 death of 82-year-old Gordon Oughtred, according to provincial police in Brant County, Ont.

Elfgard Oughtred of Brant County, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to OPP.

Gordon Oughtred was discovered deceased just before 1 p.m. on November 24, 2022, at a home on Salt Springs Church Road in Brant County following calls to police reporting a dead person in the area.

With a publication ban in place, OPP would not confirm the relationship between the accused and the victim but his obituary lists Elfgard (Elfie) Oughtred as his wife.

According to reports published Wednesday, she was charged in July but the OPP did not issue a release until Thursday.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the delay was due to the ongoing investigation of the case.

“We acknowledge the questions and concerns raised as to why a media release was not issued,” Const. Ed Sanchuck said in an email.

“Due to the complexity of this ongoing investigation and to protect its integrity and potential court proceedings, we did not issue a media release immediately following the arrest and the laying of the charge. We are now in a position to issue a media release, which was done (Thursday).”

