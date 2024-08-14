Man found dead in Maple Ridge was homicide victim, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a man found dead in Maple Ridge two months ago.

Ridge Meadows RCMP found Kristoffer Rich Ong, 42, while responding to a report of a sudden death in the 12300 block of 224 Street on the afternoon of June 8.

1:24 IHIT investigating after missing Langley teen found dead in Port Kells

Investigators have since deemed the death a homicide, and handed the file to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re releasing Kristoffer’s name in hopes that those out there who had recent contact with him, will reach out and help us develop a timeline of his activity leading up to his death,” IHIT Cpl. Chase Smith said in a media release.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We’re asking anyone who had contact with Kristoffer, or anyone with information, to please call IHIT immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.