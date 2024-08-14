Man found dead in Maple Ridge was homicide victim, police say

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a man found dead in Maple Ridge two months ago.
Ridge Meadows RCMP found Kristoffer Rich Ong, 42, while responding to a report of a sudden death in the 12300 block of 224 Street on the afternoon of June 8.
Investigators have since deemed the death a homicide, and handed the file to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
“We’re releasing Kristoffer’s name in hopes that those out there who had recent contact with him, will reach out and help us develop a timeline of his activity leading up to his death,” IHIT Cpl. Chase Smith said in a media release.
“We’re asking anyone who had contact with Kristoffer, or anyone with information, to please call IHIT immediately.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.
