Crime

Man found dead in Maple Ridge was homicide victim, police say

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 14, 2024 9:28 pm
1 min read
Rich Ong was found dead in Maple Ridge on June 8. View image in full screen
Rich Ong was found dead in Maple Ridge on June 8. IHIT
Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a man found dead in Maple Ridge two months ago.

Ridge Meadows RCMP found Kristoffer Rich Ong, 42, while responding to a report of a sudden death in the 12300 block of 224 Street on the afternoon of June 8.

Click to play video: 'IHIT investigating after missing Langley teen found dead in Port Kells'
IHIT investigating after missing Langley teen found dead in Port Kells

Investigators have since deemed the death a homicide, and handed the file to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Trending Now
“We’re releasing Kristoffer’s name in hopes that those out there who had recent contact with him, will reach out and help us develop a timeline of his activity leading up to his death,” IHIT Cpl. Chase Smith said in a media release.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
“We’re asking anyone who had contact with Kristoffer, or anyone with information, to please call IHIT immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

