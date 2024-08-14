BBB, police say Winnipeggers getting hoodwinked by contractor scams

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking to get your driveway paved in Winnipeg, make sure you aren’t hooked by a new scam going around.

The con involves shady contractors taking payment, but then doing deliberately low-quality work — or none at all.

The Better Business Bureau of Central Canada’s Marian Henry says the scam is a pretty simple one, and the BBB has received complaints about two different companies.

“The contractor either leaves a pamphlet or shows up at the door, claiming they’re doing work in your area,” Henry told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“They’ve got extra paving supplies, and they’ve noticed the condition of your driveway or sidewalk. Because they’re already there, they offer to give you a discount.

“Once the transaction’s complete, the scam contractor just disappears altogether … or they do the work, but the contractor’s work is shoddy and unprofessional.”

Winnipeg police say their financial crimes unit is also investigating similar reports.

Henry said Manitoba has numerous accredited paving companies doing honest work, so it’s important to do your research, and to never give full payment until the work is done and you’re satisfied with the result.

“Be very leery of unsolicited offers. Most scams involving contractors begin with a random contractor coming to you and trying to give you a quote for something you’ve never requested, or giving you an estimate that’s discounted.

“It’s always recommended that customers do their due diligence.”