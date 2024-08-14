Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

BBB, police say Winnipeggers getting hoodwinked by contractor scams

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 14, 2024 11:20 am
1 min read
An unpaved driveway at a home in Bancroft, Ont., The homeowner says she was duped by a man offering a reduced price to pave the driveway, but the work was never finished. The Better Business Bureau says Winnipeggers have been fooled by a similar scam recently. View image in full screen
An unpaved driveway at a home in Bancroft, Ont. The homeowner says she was duped by a man offering a reduced price to pave the driveway, but the work was never finished. The Better Business Bureau says people have been fooled by a similar scam in Winnipeg. Tricia Mason/Global News Peterborough
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

If you’re looking to get your driveway paved in Winnipeg, make sure you aren’t hooked by a new scam going around.

The con involves shady contractors taking payment, but then doing deliberately low-quality work — or none at all.

The Better Business Bureau of Central Canada’s Marian Henry says the scam is a pretty simple one, and the BBB has received complaints about two different companies.

Story continues below advertisement

“The contractor either leaves a pamphlet or shows up at the door, claiming they’re doing work in your area,” Henry told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They’ve got extra paving supplies, and they’ve noticed the condition of your driveway or sidewalk. Because they’re already there, they offer to give you a discount.

“Once the transaction’s complete, the scam contractor just disappears altogether … or they do the work, but the contractor’s work is shoddy and unprofessional.”

Click to play video: 'Bancroft residents warn others about an Ontario-wide driveway paving scam'
Bancroft residents warn others about an Ontario-wide driveway paving scam
Trending Now

Winnipeg police say their financial crimes unit is also investigating similar reports.

Henry said Manitoba has numerous accredited paving companies doing honest work, so it’s important to do your research, and to never give full payment until the work is done and you’re satisfied with the result.

Story continues below advertisement

“Be very leery of unsolicited offers. Most scams involving contractors begin with a random contractor coming to you and trying to give you a quote for something you’ve never requested, or giving you an estimate that’s discounted.

“It’s always recommended that customers do their due diligence.”

Click to play video: 'Better Business Bureau releases report on top scams in 2023'
Better Business Bureau releases report on top scams in 2023
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices