Crime

Bikes stolen from cyclists with Parkinson’s Disease in Edmonton

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 5:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bikes stolen from cyclists with Parkinson’s Disease in Edmonton'
Bikes stolen from cyclists with Parkinson’s Disease in Edmonton
Two members of a cross-country cycling team raising awareness about Parkinson's Disease are now facing a setback They arrived in Edmonton Monday and on Tuesday morning discovered their bikes had been stolen. As Nicole Stillger explains, they're hopeful to find a solution so they can keep their journey going.
Two members of a cross-country cycling team raising awareness and support for Parkinson’s Disease are facing a setback after discovering their bikes had been stolen.

Jim Redmond is part of the Spinning Wheels Relay Team, which arrived in Edmonton on Monday.

Redmond was shocked to find the bikes gone Tuesday morning — taken from in front of their south Edmonton hotel.

“I came around the corner and noticed that the bikes weren’t on the back,” Redmond explained.

“I walked over and saw that the lock had been cut.”

Redmond has Parkinson’s Disease and said his symptoms immediately flared up.

“It took me about 20 minutes to walk from the car to the front door because I started to have freezing of gait,” Redmond explained.

Story continues below advertisement
One of the Spinning Wheels Relay Team bicycles that was stolen in Edmonton on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. View image in full screen
One of the Spinning Wheels Relay Team bicycles that was stolen in Edmonton on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. Supplied to Global News

He said for people with the disease, cycling is medicine.

“There’s a sense of freedom that you get with riding a bike with Parkinson’s,” Redmond said.

This journey started on July 27th in Victoria and is scheduled to end Sept. 28 in Ottawa.

One of the Spinning Wheels Relay Team bicycles that was stolen in Edmonton on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. View image in full screen
One of the Spinning Wheels Relay Team bicycles that was stolen in Edmonton on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. Supplied to Global News
With just over 4,000 kilometers left in the Spinning Wheels Relay, it’s a setback — but they’re not quitting.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re getting support from a lot of people, and we appreciate that sincerely,” Redmond said.

“We’re not stopping.”

Mike Loghrin’s bike was also stolen.

“It’s a bike that was built for me and I picked the colours, so I miss it,” Loghrin said.

He has trouble with his hands and the bike’s gearing system is custom designed to make it easier for him when he’s riding.

“[Cycling] has turned into a lifestyle in a sense and helps me a lot with my Parkinson’s,” Loghrin said.
Mike Loghrin and his bike that was stolen in Edmonton on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. View image in full screen
Mike Loghrin and his bike that was stolen in Edmonton on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. Supplied to Global News

People can reach out to the group via their website.

