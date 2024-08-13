Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man accused of sextorting teens across Canada faces 23 charges

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 3:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Recognizing the warning signs of online sextortion'
Recognizing the warning signs of online sextortion
Signy Arnason from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection discusses how sextortion scams target young victims, and what parents need to know to protect their kids – Feb 7, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 19-year-old Burnaby, B.C., man is facing nearly two dozen charges related to the online sexual extortion of teens in several Canadian provinces.

Mounties began investigating after victims in Nova Scotia, Quebec and Ontario reported being extorted by someone they’d met on social media with whom they’d shared explicit images.

In a Tuesday media release, Burnaby RCMP alleged the suspect then threatened to share the images with the victims’ social networks if they didn’t pay him money.

Click to play video: 'Charges in deadly financial sextortion case of 14-year-old Surrey boy'
Charges in deadly financial sextortion case of 14-year-old Surrey boy

The majority of the victims were between the ages of 15 and 18, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police raided the suspect’s home in January 2023, and last month Anwer Jelassi was charged with 23 offences.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The charges include multiple child pornography offences along with extortion and child luring.

“We would really like to commend these victims for coming forward and reporting these incidents to police,” Burnaby RCMP child abuse and sexual offences unit Cpl. Max Gagné said in the release.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Wizz: Child safety watchdog warns parents about Tinder-like app'
Wizz: Child safety watchdog warns parents about Tinder-like app

“Their bravery in stepping forward and telling someone has allowed us to advance this investigation, which has now resulted in criminal charges.”

Jelassi has been released under multiple conditions, including no contact with anyone under the age of 16 and a ban on using social networking or dating sites, including TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Bumble and Tinder.

Anyone with information suggesting he’s breaking those conditions is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices