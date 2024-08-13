SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Lightning drives uptick in B.C. wildfires as more than 400 burn across province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2024 3:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Changing weather could impact wildfire situation in central B.C.'
Changing weather could impact wildfire situation in central B.C.
Tensions have eased in the village of Valemount where anxious residents were forced to evacuate Saturday night due to a threatening wildfire. As Emily Lazatin reports, danger still exists, not only in east central B.C. but right across much of the province. But help could be on the way.
The BC Wildfire Service says hot and dry weather paired with 29 consecutive days of lightning has led to the more than 400 active wildfires burning across the province.

Though seasonable temperatures are forecast to return this week, the service says new lightning-caused fires are expected to persist.

It is reporting 256 new fire starts in the last seven days, about 82 per cent of which are believed to have been caused by lightning.

Click to play video: 'Parts of Highway 16, and Highway 93 reopen through Jasper National Park'
Parts of Highway 16, and Highway 93 reopen through Jasper National Park
Of the more than 420 fires burning across the province, 117 are considered out of control.

There are five fires of note in the province, meaning they are either highly visible or pose a threat to public safety and infrastructure, all of them are burning in southern B.C.

Campfires continue to be banned across B.C. except for the Prince George Fire Centre and one zone in the Northwest Fire Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

