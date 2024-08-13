Lightning drives uptick in B.C. wildfires as more than 400 burn across province

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Wildfire Service says hot and dry weather paired with 29 consecutive days of lightning has led to the more than 400 active wildfires burning across the province.

Though seasonable temperatures are forecast to return this week, the service says new lightning-caused fires are expected to persist.

It is reporting 256 new fire starts in the last seven days, about 82 per cent of which are believed to have been caused by lightning.

Of the more than 420 fires burning across the province, 117 are considered out of control.

There are five fires of note in the province, meaning they are either highly visible or pose a threat to public safety and infrastructure, all of them are burning in southern B.C.

Campfires continue to be banned across B.C. except for the Prince George Fire Centre and one zone in the Northwest Fire Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.