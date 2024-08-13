Calgary Flames re-sign Adam Klapka, Yan Kuznetsov to one-year extensions

See more sharing options

The Calgary Flames have re-signed forward Adam Klapka and defenceman Yan Kuznetsov to one-year contract extensions, the NHL club announced Monday.

Both are two-way contracts worth US$750,000 at the NHL level.

Klapka appeared in six games with the Flames last season and scored his first NHL goal April 18 in a 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks.

Kuznetsov played in one game with the Flames, posting 11:58 of ice-time while registering two shots in a 6-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 9.

Both players spent the majority of the 2023-24 season with the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers.

The 23-year-old Klapka led the Wranglers in scoring with 21 goals and 25 assists, and his plus-8 defensive rating was the second-best on the club.

He added seven points (two goals, five assists) in six games with the Wranglers in the Calder Cup playoffs.

The 22-year-old Kuznetsov played in 63 games with the Wranglers, scoring five goals and adding eight assists.

Klapka, from Prague, Czechia, originally signed as a free agent with the Flames on May 16, 2022.

Kuznetsov, from Murmansk, Russia, was the Flames second-round pick (50th overall) at the 2020 NHL draft.