Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Jackpot!’ movie: John Cena, Awkwafina and Paul Feig on striking comedy gold

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted August 15, 2024 8:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Jackpot!’ movie: John Cena, Awkwafina and Paul Feig on striking comedy gold'
‘Jackpot!’ movie: John Cena, Awkwafina and Paul Feig on striking comedy gold
'Jackpot!' director Paul Feig and stars John Cena and Awkwafina reveal how to stage action-heavy fight scenes while still earning laughs in Amazon Prime's latest film.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

What would you be willing to do for $3.6 billion?

In Jackpot!, director Paul Feig leads actors John Cena and Awkwafina on an action-packed, laugh-out-loud quest to earn life-changing riches through a futuristic state lottery that has only one rule for the winner: survive until sundown.

Amazon Prime Video’s newest original film sees the characters Noel, a freelance lottery protection bodyguard, and struggling actor Katie (played by Cena and Awkwafina, respectively) navigate dangerous situations to keep both their lives and their riches.

From battling deadly karate students to knife-wielding chefs, Jackpot!‘s spectacularly staged fight scenes will woo audiences with moves rivalling Jackie Chan’s prowess.

Awkwafina and John Cena in 'Jackpot!' She is tied to his back, her shoes about a foot above the ground as Cena holds a readying fight pose.
Awkwafina and John Cena in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Jackpot!’. Amazon MGM Studios
Trending Now

Even Canadian-favourite actor Simu Liu appears in the film as Noel’s much wealthier rival, the campy but cut-throat and sweet-talking Louis Lewis.

Story continues below advertisement

Jackpot! has something for every kind of movie-watcher, including cameos from musician Machine Gun Kelly, The Office‘s Leslie David Baker, comedian Bobby Lee and Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Global News’ Sarah Do Couto sat down with the stars and director of Jackpot! to discuss the film’s quirks and what really makes a successful action-comedy.

(You can watch the full interview with John Cena, Awkwafina and Paul Feig, top.)

‘Jackpot!’ will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Aug. 15. 

More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices