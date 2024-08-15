‘Jackpot!’ movie: John Cena, Awkwafina and Paul Feig on striking comedy gold

Send this page to someone via email

What would you be willing to do for $3.6 billion?

In Jackpot!, director Paul Feig leads actors John Cena and Awkwafina on an action-packed, laugh-out-loud quest to earn life-changing riches through a futuristic state lottery that has only one rule for the winner: survive until sundown.

Amazon Prime Video’s newest original film sees the characters Noel, a freelance lottery protection bodyguard, and struggling actor Katie (played by Cena and Awkwafina, respectively) navigate dangerous situations to keep both their lives and their riches.

From battling deadly karate students to knife-wielding chefs, Jackpot!‘s spectacularly staged fight scenes will woo audiences with moves rivalling Jackie Chan’s prowess.

Awkwafina and John Cena in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Jackpot!’. Amazon MGM Studios

Even Canadian-favourite actor Simu Liu appears in the film as Noel’s much wealthier rival, the campy but cut-throat and sweet-talking Louis Lewis.

Story continues below advertisement

Jackpot! has something for every kind of movie-watcher, including cameos from musician Machine Gun Kelly, The Office‘s Leslie David Baker, comedian Bobby Lee and Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Global News’ Sarah Do Couto sat down with the stars and director of Jackpot! to discuss the film’s quirks and what really makes a successful action-comedy.

(You can watch the full interview with John Cena, Awkwafina and Paul Feig, top.)

—

‘Jackpot!’ will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning Aug. 15.