Crime

‘There is no closure’: Memorial held 30 years after Mindy Tran’s death

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted August 11, 2024 8:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '30 years since murder of Mindy Tran'
30 years since murder of Mindy Tran
WATCH: Thirty years ago eight-year-old Mindy Tran was abducted and later found dead in a Kelowna park. The case is still unsolved. Victoria Femia was at a memorial Sunday.
A memorial service was held Sunday to mark the 30th anniversary of a horrific crime in Kelowna.

In August 1994, eight-year-old Mindy Tran was abducted while riding her bike in a Rutland neighborhood. Her body was found two months later in a shallow grave within Kelowna’s Mission Creek Park, just one kilometre from her home.

“At the time 30 years ago, it was quiet. A lot of the time we (left) the back door open,” said family friend Shui Lee. “But from that time on, after what happened, everybody was scared.”

Shannon Murin, a neighbour, was originally charged with Tran’s murder. But after a lengthy trial, he was found not guilty. He left B.C. and returned to Newfoundland, joined by a juror, Kathy McDonald, who admitted to having fallen in love with him.

Since the verdict, the murder remains unsolved.

On Sunday, three decades after Tran’s disappearance, a memorial was held at the park where her body was found.

A tree dedicated to her was covered in pink balloons and traditional Chinese music played throughout the ceremony. Stuffed animals were also placed below a plaque dedicated to Tran which reads in part, ‘As you pass by this place, and see this tree, that will grow instead of Mindy.’

“We walk by, we drive by and it clicks into automatic,” said Lee. “She’s here.”

Tran’s memorial is located at Springfield and Ziprick Road.

Click to play video: '25th anniversary of Mindy Tran’s murder'
25th anniversary of Mindy Tran’s murder
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

