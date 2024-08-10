Send this page to someone via email

PARIS – Here are some notable quotes from the 2024 Paris Olympics on Aug. 10, 2024:

“Historic. A roller-coaster of emotions and a lot of pastries. I ate a lot of pastries.”

– Canadian breaking gold medallist Phil Kim, aka B-Boy Phil Wizard, describes his Olympic experience in Paris.

“It is so crazy. I don’t know what I just did, I am still processing. I am so happy. It was an incredible race by the whole field … First gold. I have always wanted to be an Olympic champion since I was a kid. I can’t believe it right now. I worked so hard for this, (through) so much adversity. I am so grateful to be here.”

– Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent after winning a gold medal in the women’s single 200-metre final.

“I saw Canada was No.1, and I was hoping it was wrong. But the field is so close and so competitive … At the end of the day, it is that one extra stroke. She had it, and I didn’t. All I can say is congratulations to Katie.”

– USA canoeist Nevin Harrison after losing the women’s single 200-metre final in a photo finish to Canada’s Katie Vincent.

“I gave myself a lot of good opportunities. If I had made two or three different putts over the course of the round, the momentum might have been a bit more in my favour, and it might be a different story for me standing here. But, overall, it was a good fight these last two days, and it was nice to be back in the action.”

– Canadian golfer Brooke Henderson, who put herself back in the mix for a medal with a 5-under round on Friday, but ultimately finished four shots behind bronze medallist Lin Xiyu of China.

“It means everything to me. My entire identity is based off them and the sacrifices they’ve made, and Canada made me the person I am today. I’m just absolutely grateful and proud to represent them as a country and of course I’ve got Sudanese family all around the world supporting me.”

– Canada’s Marco Arop, who won a silver medal in the 800 metres, on his Sudanese parents and heritage.

“Sisay told me that it was better for him to drop out and for me to compete. He said, ‘You can do better than me in my condition’. It is thanks to him, this victory also belongs to him for giving me this opportunity.”

– Men’s marathon champion Tamirat Tola on being a late replacement for Ethiopian teammate Sisay Lemma.

“New times are calling for new leaders … I, with my age, am not the best captain. I know with this decision I am disappointing many of you.”

– International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, 70, announcing that he plans to resign next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.