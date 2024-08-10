Canadian women’s 4×400 relay places sixth in Paris

PARIS – The Canadian women’s 4×400-metre relay team has finished sixth in the Olympic final on Saturday at Stade de France.
The foursome of Zoe Sherar, Savannah Sutherland, Kyra Constantine and Lauren Gale ran a season-best time of three minutes 22.01 seconds.
The United States cruised to gold (3:15.27), while the Netherlands (3:19.50) and Great Britain (3:19.72) took silver and bronze, respectively.
Canada finished fourth in Heat 2 with a time of 3:25.77 to grab one of two non-automatic qualifying spots on Friday to get into the final.
Canada finished fourth at last year’s world championships in the event and took bronze at World Relays in May in qualifying for the Paris Games.
Canada has only medalled in the event once, a silver at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2024.
