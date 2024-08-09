19 impaired charges handed out during B.C. music festival

Send this page to someone via email

It was a busy time for police during the Shambhala Music Festival in the Kootenays at the end of last month.

The annual event, which sees scores of electronic musicians over four days, attracts thousands to the Salmo area.

It also attracted the attention of police, who say they nabbed 19 drug-impaired drivers and a drug trafficker during the festival, which ran July 26-29.

2:25 B.C. man jailed after record-setting impaired driving conviction

BC Highway Patrol said they performed two full days of check stops and sifted through more than 30,000 visitors.

Story continues below advertisement

“Officers also arrested two people on outstanding warrants for uttering threats, assault, robbery, assault causing bodily harm, and driving while prohibited,” said BC Highway Patrol.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Below are some of the weekend statistics from police:

199 mandatory alcohol screenings

39 drivers received 24-hour suspensions

19 drivers charged with drug-impaired driving

144 Motor Vehicle Act infractions

5 seizures of possession of a controlled substance

1 seizure for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

0:36 Victoria driver hits impaired driving sign while impaired

Police also said a large volume of illicit drugs were seized.

“The results of this two-day enforcement effort not only highlight the importance of having BCHP out on the roads during these events but also demonstrate the extreme dedication and hard work members of BCHP give to keeping our communities and roadways safe,” said Sgt. Vince LeBlanc.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our BC Highway Patrol officers worked tirelessly and were highly successful in our goal to remove impaired drivers from our highways.”