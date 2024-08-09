Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Traffic

19 impaired charges handed out during B.C. music festival

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 8:07 pm
1 min read
A photo showing some of the drugs seized by police during road stops during the 2024 Shambhala Music Festival in the Kootenays.
A photo showing some of the drugs seized by police during road stops during the 2024 Shambhala Music Festival in the Kootenays. BC Highway Patrol
It was a busy time for police during the Shambhala Music Festival in the Kootenays at the end of last month.

The annual event, which sees scores of electronic musicians over four days, attracts thousands to the Salmo area.

It also attracted the attention of police, who say they nabbed 19 drug-impaired drivers and a drug trafficker during the festival, which ran July 26-29.

BC Highway Patrol said they performed two full days of check stops and sifted through more than 30,000 visitors.

“Officers also arrested two people on outstanding warrants for uttering threats, assault, robbery, assault causing bodily harm, and driving while prohibited,” said BC Highway Patrol.

Below are some of the weekend statistics from police:

  • 199 mandatory alcohol screenings
  • 39 drivers received 24-hour suspensions
  • 19 drivers charged with drug-impaired driving
  • 144 Motor Vehicle Act infractions
  • 5 seizures of possession of a controlled substance
  • 1 seizure for possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Police also said a large volume of illicit drugs were seized.

“The results of this two-day enforcement effort not only highlight the importance of having BCHP out on the roads during these events but also demonstrate the extreme dedication and hard work members of BCHP give to keeping our communities and roadways safe,” said Sgt. Vince LeBlanc.

“Our BC Highway Patrol officers worked tirelessly and were highly successful in our goal to remove impaired drivers from our highways.”

